VANCOUVER -- The mother of an innocent bystander murdered during the notorious Surrey Six killings gave a searing address to one of the men responsible during a sentencing hearing Friday.

Eileen Mohan’s used her victim impact statement to describe how “money-hungry, evil men” killed her son Chris 13 years ago, in what remains one of the worst gangland slayings in B.C.'s history. She addressed the court while former Red Scorpions leader Jamie Bacon sat in the dock.

“We were a simple, happy family,” Mohan said, until that day.

“That is when my son, Christopher Mohan’s loving heart stopped beating and his beautiful, innocent spirit was horribly, violently and forcefully snatched by money-hungry, evil men walked to our doorstep and murdered Christopher,” she said.

The high-security room at the B.C. Supreme Court was packed with as many families, members of the public, and reporters as the court’s COVID-19 plan would allow.

The trial heard that the crown and defence are making a joint sentencing submission of 18 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit the murder of Bacon’s rival, Corey Lal.

Lal was the intended target when three gangsters entered a Surrey high-rise apartment, and dispatched him, Lal’s brother and two more of his associates.

On the way out, they murdered Ed Schellenberg, a gas fitter who happened to be there, and Mohan, a 22-year-old who lived with his mother on the same floor.

Bacon has been in prison since his arrest in 2009, but a decade-long legal saga, including staying some charges and a mistrial, dragged on.

In May, the B.C. Court of Appeal had ordered a new trial for Bacon. In July, Bacon appeared in court to make a surprise guilty plea to the conspiracy charge.

Mohan told reporters in July she hopes Justice Kathleen Ker will ignore the 18-year deal and sentence Bacon to a longer term.

The sister of Corey and Michael Lal told the court she was seven months pregnant with her first child when her two brothers were murdered. Her three children have never known their two uncles.

“You decided which hallways were safe to walk down. You decided which mothers didn’t deserve to watch their children grow up. You decided which daughters didn’t deserve their dad. You decided which sisters would be left alone,” she said to Bacon.

“I’m sickened to my core at the celebrations that took place. As you gallivanted in Mexico, knowing what had happened. The countless days without remorse is unfathomable…

“The sentencing that will come is not for the death of six men. It should be,” she said.