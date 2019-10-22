

Meagan Gill, CTV News Vancouver





Surrey RCMP seized a variety of weapons and stolen property from a Langley home, connected to a fraud case in Surrey.

On Oct. 10, police conducted a search of the Langley residence, in the 7500-block of 202A Street.

The search warrant stemmed from an alleged fraud case in Surrey, earlier this month.

Evidence gathered in that investigation led Surrey RCMP to the Langley home, which police say is believed to be associated with the fraud investigation.

Officials uncovered various weapons, including two loaded firearms, two replica handguns, three crossbows, three sets of body armour, firearms ammunition, six stolen vehicles, swords, brass knuckles and multiple Tasers.

"Taking these weapons off of the streets is significant and will have a direct impact on public safety," says Sgt. Ed Hryciuk, with the Surrey RCMP, in a news release.

"This is an example of how a report received from the public can lead to a larger investigation that has a positive outcome for the community."

Nine people inside the home were arrested, but have since been released pending further investigation. No charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with information about the seizure, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.