Surrey RCMP investigating shots fired into a house
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 1:12PM PST
VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after receiving a report of shots fired into a house in Surrey.
Surrey RCMP say they responded at 4:55 a.m. to a report of gunfire near 139A Street and 108 Avenue. Police are investigating two homes in the area, and will be interviewing witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood today.
Police currently have 139a Street closed between 108 Avenue and 109 Avenue.