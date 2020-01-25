VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP say they arrested an "emotionally elevated" person on Friday evening, but are still investigating a report of a large explosion at 124th Street and Iona Place.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at around 5:50 p.m., and witnesses directed officers to a specific home. Police say surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution and specialized response teams were brought in. They then arrested one person.

Police are continuing to investigate and are looking for witnesses and CCTV surveillance video of the explosion. They're also asking for dash cam video from any drivers who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has surveillance video, can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.