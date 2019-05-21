Surrey RCMP say a man has been charged after allegedly impersonating an officer in the city's Newton neighbourhood.

In a release, Mounties say they received a report on Jan. 23 of a person who allegedly posed as an undercover officer to get money from an elderly couple.

The man told the couple he was investigating counterfeit currency and allegedly defrauded the couple over a two-day period.

Harmit Johal, 42, has been charged with one count of personating a police officer and two counts of fraud.

"The public needs to be aware that police will never contact or solicit them for the purpose of checking if their money is counterfeit," Sgt. Chad Greig said in a news release.

Anyone with more imformation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.