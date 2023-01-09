Surrey man charged in fatal stabbing of wife in December makes court appearance

Navinder Gill made a brief, virtual appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Monday morning before his second degree murder case was adjourned to allow more time for disclosure.

The 40-year-old was first arrested on the evening of Dec. 7, after his wife Harpreet Kaur Gill was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the couple’s Surrey townhome. She later died in hospital.

Navinder Gill was released from custody the next day, only to be arrested once again the following week and charged in connection to his wife’s second degree murder.

Outside court, Gill’s defence lawyer Gagan Nahal was asked how his client is feeling about the charges against him.

“The victim here Ms. Harpreet Kaur Gill. She was a mother. She was a a wife, she was a daughter, she was a sister of someone, and our condolences go out to the entire family,” said Nahal, adding “Regardless of whatever happens in court in the future, it won’t be enough to bring justice to the family, because we won’t be able to bring back a lost one here.”

According to an online fundraising page, the 40-year-old victim had three children under the age of 10, and her parents, who live in India, are seeking legal advice regarding their grandchildren’s custody and future.

Nahal said he and his client are waiting for more disclosure from the Crown before deciding whether to take the case to trial. When asked if that meant a guilty plea is possible, the lawyer replied:

“We have not received full disclosure at this point in time, and when we do receive full disclosure and review it, we will be in a better position to comment on that. Right now, it’s way too early to be giving any indication of whether he will be pleading guilty or not guilty.”

Nahal was also asked if other family members could face charges in connection with Harpreet Kaur Gill’s murder.

“From what I have heard, this case is still under investigation and I cannot say whether more people will be charged or not. Is it possible? Yes, but at this point only one person has been charged, and that’s Navinder Singh Gill,” he said.

Gill remains in custody and his next court appearance is set for Feb. 10.