

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





Now that we are in the heart of the holiday season many of us are looking for ways to give back. It is always a rewarding feeling when you do make a donation to a cause and can see the impact directly within your community.

During CTV Morning Live we had the chance to visit Surrey Memorial Hospital and learn about the Surrey Hospital Foundation Children's Health Centre Campaign.

The reality is that since 2001 the population in the Fraser Valley has grown by 50 per cent, but the Children's Health Centre has not. This has meant that thousands of famliies have had to travel to Vancouver to see specialists and receive care.

The Surrey Hospital Foundation is raising $6 million to create a larger, family friendly space. They are half way toward their fundraising goal. Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more about the foundation, the changes ahead for the facility and how you can help.