VANCOUVER – Investigators have identified the 30-year-old victim of a recent Surrey homicide as they continue to seek witness and locate a suspect.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, Mounties were called to a home on 124 Street near Old Yale Road where they found Andrew Baldwin unresponsive and with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death was believed to be a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over.

At the time, the police dog service was brought in to look for a suspect who was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with reflective material around the pant leg.

"We urge anyone with details of Andrew Baldwin's activities before his unfortunate death, to come forward and speak to investigators," said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT in a news release.

"We also urge any witnesses and drivers with dash cam video who were in the area of Old Yale and Scott Road to contact us, so we can ultimately determine those responsible."

Investigators say they're still working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.