

Sheila Scott and Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





SURREY, B.C. - Homicide investigators are searching for a suspect they believe to be injured after an altercation left a man in his 30s dead in the Whalley area of North Surrey Monday night.

Surrey RCMP were called to the home on 124 Street near Old Yale Road around 5 p.m. for reports of some kind of a disturbance at a home.

When Mounties arrived, they found a man with critical injuries.

Surrey RCMP say despite efforts to revive the man, he did not survive.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was quickly called in to take over the case and has identified a possible suspect.

"We believe we are looking for a suspect that was wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark pants, and this person may have injuries himself," Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT said Tuesday.

Police are not saying what kind of injuries the suspect may have sustained, but it's believed he was last seen heading northbound on 124 Street.

It's unclear how many people may have been inside the home at the time of the altercation, but IHIT says investigators have spoken with some witnesses.

While police aren't saying if the suspect and victim were known to each other, they do not believe the incident is random or gang related.

The front of the home, which is in an industrial area and behind a gate, was covered in evidence markers Tuesday morning.

"We believe there was an altercation. It is an indoor crime scene that we're looking at right now," said Jang.

He's asking anyone who was in the area just before 5 p.m. Monday, and may have seen the suspect or may have any dash cam video, to contact investigators.

Little is known about the victim. Police are now in the process of notifying the man's family of his death. They confirm he did not live in the home.

IHIT says the area surrounding the property will likely be taped off for some time, noting the forensic investigation may not be complete until sometime later this week.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

