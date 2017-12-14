

CTV Vancouver





The leader of the controversial Surrey Creep Catchers vigilante group has reportedly been taken into police custody once again, but it’s unclear if he’s facing any new charges.

Video uploaded to Facebook Wednesday evening shows Ryan Laforge in handcuffs as RCMP officers load him into the back of their SUV.

"This is what happens when you try to protect kids from predators in Canada," wrote Chris Condurant, who posted the clip.

Different Creep Catchers groups operate independently in several Canadian cities, each tasking itself with outing people it alleges are sexual predators.

Members are known to lure adults into public locations by pretending to be underage, then confronting them on camera – a strategy police have repeatedly insisted can hamper their official investigations into sexual criminals.

Laforge is believed to have been apprehended during such a sting on Wednesday, but it's unknown what led to his arrest.

Surrey Mounties have not responded to requests for comment from CTV News.

In the video, someone behind the camera asks Laforge, "Do you want me to post this?" as he's being placed into the police vehicle. "Yeah," Laforge replies.

His arrest is now being used to drum up support for Surrey Creep Catchers on social media and to direct people to the group's Christmas fundraiser, which follows at least one other event held earlier this year to raise money for the vigilantes.

Laforge is already facing counts of assault and uttering threats in connection with a violent confrontation at a Surrey mall in the spring.

In July, the B.C. Privacy Commissioner also ordered Surrey Creep Catchers to destroy two of its videos where individuals the vigilantes targeted appear to be innocent.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure