Surrey council votes to suspend ethics investigations until after fall election

Surrey City Hall is seen in this image from Google Maps. Surrey City Hall is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion till goals met

President Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled, and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.

Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest

The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.

Pressure builds as Shanghai, a city of 25 million, remains locked inside

The massive city of 25 million people is at the centre of China's efforts to stamp out the country's largest ever COVID-19 outbreak. No one is allowed to leave their residential compounds, even to buy food, meaning residents rely on the government or private delivery drivers stretched thin by the massive demand.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener