VANCOUVER -- With summer just around the corner, Surrey has announced the opening date for outdoor pools in the city.

Some cities in the Lower Mainland postponed the opening days of their outdoor pools because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But on Wednesday, Surrey announced it'll start by reopening its spray parks on June 15.

Then, 12 days later, outdoor pools at Kwantlen, Bear Creek, Hjorth Road and Greenaway parks will open on June 27. Lifeguarding services will also begin that day at Crescent Beach.

Finally, on July 4, the outdoor pools at Sunnyside, Unwin, Port Kells and Holly parks will open.

"I am so pleased to announce that we have taken the necessary steps to open our outdoor pools, spray parks and beach services for all to use and enjoy," said Mayor Doug McCallum in a news release.

"With the ongoing pandemic, we have made some adjustments to ensure for health and safety, and you can help us by observing physical distancing and bringing your own hand sanitizer with you."

During her briefing Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talked about when pools might reopen province-wide, especially since it's believed by health officials that the virus doesn't transmit well in water.

"That is some of the things that we've learned that this virus doesn't transmit in, especially, chlorinated or ozonated water or salt water," she said.

However, measures will still need to be in place to reduce the number of people going to a pool.

"The risk of course is people coming together around the pool or in the locker room," she said. "So there will need to be measures in place to reduce numbers to make sure that we're not having close contact with people."

Even so, Henry was optimistic that more pools would open "in the coming weeks."

When Surrey's pools reopen, public swims and community lessons will be modified. Visitors can expect reduced swimming capacity, distance markings and monitoring by the city's COVID-19 compliance and enforcement team.