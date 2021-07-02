VANCOUVER -- The number of sudden deaths recorded across British Columbia during the province's record-breaking heat wave has risen to 719, coroners said Friday.

The B.C. Coroners Service said the deaths, which were recorded over seven days, from June 25 through July 1, represent about three times the number that would normally be expected over the course of a week.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said the extreme heat that has created tinder dry conditions and raised the fire danger rating across the province is believed to be a "significant contributing factor" in the fatalities.

"Some parts of the province are continuing to experience unusually high temperatures, and it remains important that we all take extra care to avoid the dangerous effects of severe heat. Please look out for family, friends and neighbours, particularly those who live alone," Lapointe said in a statement.

Officials said the number of sudden deaths has been trending downward heading into the weekend, and that they are hopeful that will continue as temperature decline.

However, Lapointe also noted the current total is preliminary and still expected to increase as more reports are entered into the B.C. Coroners Service's system.

This is a developing story and will be updated.