

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





It seems fewer people are going to the movies with attendance taking a hit in recent years. Some say streaming services like Netflix are to blame for the decline, but a new company is hoping to turn things around and get people back in the theatres.

Sinemia is a monthly subscription service that offers movie theatre tickets at a discount.

“We believe the future of the movie industry is movie subscriptions,” said Rifat Oguz, Sinemia’s CEO.

So how does it work? The company offers annual membership plans to get you off the couch and into the theatre. A $3.99 monthly fee will let you see one movie per month. You can go to any theatre, and there are no blackout dates. Or you could pay $6.99 for two movies a month.

There are also family plan options and elite plans that will even get you into 3D and IMAX 4DX movies.

Once you download the app, you can activate a payment card online, or get one sent to you by mail. You can then buy tickets up to 30 days in advance of the movie you want to see.

“We give you a payment debit card and you can use it in any movie theatre,” said Oguz.

The company reimburses theatres for the full price of the tickets, claiming it makes its money elsewhere.

“We cover that from the advertising revenue, and the revenue from the sponsors,” Oguz explained.

The app also offers restaurant and ride sharing deals, hoping to capitalize on the social experience of a night out at the movies.

“Also inside you can buy popcorn, and maybe the merchandise of that movie, so we put all those things in one app,” he said.

CTV News contacted the country's biggest theatre chain, Cineplex Entertainment, to get its take of the subscription service. But it told us it has no relationship with the company and isn't in a position to speak to their operations here in Canada or elsewhere.

Sinemia is available in five countries and says Canada is its largest growth market. In the U.S. there are similar subscription services, like MoviePass, but they are not available north of the border.

With subscription plans for music, TV and home movie viewing the norm now, the question is, will this new service be a fairy tale for moviegoers?

To be continued….