Student housing at UBC to become more expensive

Students will soon have to dig deeper into their wallets if they want to live on campus at the University of British Columbia.

The university has notified students of a rental rate increase between 3.5 to eight per cent, depending on the residency.

It's a sudden increase that will impact third year chemical engineering student Anna Jeffs.

“It’s kind of jarring because tuition only increases two per cent every year and then you get notice your rent is going to increase eight per cent,” she said.

She believes the increase will see her rent jump from just over $950 a month to more than $1,000 for her shared four-bedroom unit.

“Maybe $60 or $80 a month is what someone is anticipating spending on food in a month if they’re trying to make it on a tighter budget," she says. "It's a cause of worry for a lot students."

UBC student housing does not fall under the province’s annual rent hike restrictions, which tie increases to the Consumer Price Index. The maximum allowable rent increase for 2023 is two per cent.

The UBC student union calls the situation unfair.

"When it comes to rent increases, living off campus protects you a little more," said Eshana Bhangu, the president of the Alma Mater Society.

"The reason you're here is to be a student and all of a sudden this is one more cost requiring you to take on one more job or part-time job – it's almost like you can't focus on being just being a student anymore."

She's calling on the government to provide more supports for students.

In a statement to CTV News, the university said it will continue increasing rates over the next three years to "cover costs and meet financial obligations.”

"The increases are due to several factors, including catching up from two years of 0 per cent increases during COVID, high rates of inflation that are increasing the costs of our operations, needed investments in the 10-year housing growth plan to provide housing for more students in the future and capital investments to maintain existing units," said Andrew Parr, the associate vice-president of Student Housing and Community Services.

Parr said even with the increases, UBC's housing rates remain lower than equivalent market rental rates.

It's a sentiment the province agrees with as well. The Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills told CTV News individual institutions are responsible for setting student rental rates. The province said it also continues to expand financial supports, including