Stretch of Lougheed Highway closed due to incident involving crane

Drivers travelling along Lougheed Highway in Burnaby were rerouted Friday afternoon over an incident involving a crane.

Burnaby RCMP said on social media at about 1:30 p.m. the route was closed between Gilmore and Madison avenues, just east of Boundary Road.

"Police are on scene re-routing traffic and pedestrians away from the area," the post said. "This is not a police incident, we are on scene for traffic and public safety."

WorkSafeBC confirmed with CTV News Vancouver it was investigating the issue, saying it was notified of an "incident involving a crane" on Thursday afternoon. A team went to the work site at about 5:30 p.m. and issued a stop-work order for the tower crane and the derrick.

A stop-work order was also issued for a public road closure, the agency said, adding that it's been working in partnership with Burnaby RCMP.

Mounties did not give an estimate of when the road would reopen.