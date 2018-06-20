

CTV Vancouver





The Surrey, B.C. man who was tackled while trying to streak across the field at BC Place over the weekend is now being represented by a law firm specializing in personal injury cases.

According to Preszler Law Firm, the young man suffered a "mild traumatic brain injury" when defensive back Marcell Young stopped him in his tracks during Saturday's home opener.

"Our client has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home. His future prognosis remains unclear," Preszler said in a statement.

The firm did not indicate it is filing a lawsuit on the young man's behalf.

Preszler did dispute reports that the young man spent the night in jail, insisting he "was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family."

That contradicts the information provided by the Vancouver Police Department, which said the fan was taken to jail for several hours to sober up.

"That's what happened," Const. Jason Robillard said Wednesday. "He declined an ambulance at the scene, according to our records, and was transported to VPD jail due to his level of intoxication."

The young man did see a jail nurse before being released at 5:30 a.m., Robillard said.

Police said the fine was handed a $115 ticket for trespassing on the field, but was never charged with a crime.