VANCOUVER -- An increasing number of British Columbians are calling 911 to report COVID-19 rule-breakers, tying up emergency resources that should be reserved for life-threatening situations.

That's according to E-Comm, B.C.'s largest 911 dispatch centre, which said the influx of non-emergency calls related to the coronavirus has been particularly bad on weekends.

"People are calling to report house parties or neighbours having visitors over, or physical distancing perhaps not being followed in stores and restaurants," said spokesperson Kaila Butler. "We are still getting common questions about COVID as well."

Violations of B.C.'s public health orders should be reported to bylaw officers or a police non-emergency line, not 911, which is reserved for life-or-death situations and crimes-in-progress.

But ever since the start of the pandemics, people have been calling 911 for a variety of COVID-related matters. That includes questions about physical distancing rules and other regulations.

"If somebody is experiencing a medical emergency related to COVID-19, absolutely dial 911," Butler said. "Otherwise, there are better resources available."

People with medical questions related to COVID-19 can call 811 or 1-888-COVID19, for instance.

Butler said 911 call-takers have also been on the receiving end of some unacceptable abuse from people taking out their pandemic-related stress and frustration.

"We understand that this is a stressful time and people are feeling a lot of anxiety, but try to remember if you do have to call in that the call-takers are our friends and our neighbours and our family members," Butler said. "They're experiencing stress and anxiety as well, but they are absolutely committed to getting you the help that you need as quickly as possible."

Butler encouraged people to channel their "inner Dr. Bonnie Henry" by remaining as calm and kind as possible when dialling 911.

E-Comm could not provide the specific number of calls it has been receiving related to the pandemic.