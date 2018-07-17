

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are searching for witnesses following a disturbing attack in Burnaby's Central Park that left a senior seriously injured over the weekend.

Burnaby RCMP said the victim was assaulted on a path in the northeast corner of the park shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. While his injuries initially appeared to be minor, police have since learned they are likely to be life-altering.

"This incident has had a devastating effect on the victim and his family," Cpl. Michael Kalanj said in a news release.

Officers have already spoken to some witnesses who said they saw a young man in the area around the time of the attack. He is described as being non-white, between 14 and 18 years old, 5-9 tall and having a slim build.

Witnesses said he was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, and might have also been in a red cap. He was seen running toward the Patterson SkyTrain Station.

They are still hoping to speak with anyone who might have seen anything suspicious Sunday night in the northeast part of Central Park, near 5889 Patterson Avenue.

The unsettling attack happened nearly one year after the unsolved murder of Marissa Shen, the 13-year-old whose body was found in the same public park.

Police have not drawn any connection between the two incidents.

Late Monday night, two days before the grim anniversary, a representative of the Shen family released a statement on behalf of the slain teenager's mother thanking everyone who has helped her through her grief.

She also thanked police for their hard work, and expressed hope they would catch the killer "as soon as possible to comfort my daughter and return safety to our community."