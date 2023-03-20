Stanley Park Easter Train cancelled for 2023

The Easter Train in Stanley Park will not run this year, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

Monday's announcement marks the latest in a series of cancellations of seasonal events on the popular miniature railway over the past few years as work to get the train back on its tracks continues.

"The Park Board understands the desire for an Easter Train event in Stanley Park, but unfortunately, this event has been paused this year due to ongoing repairs following a recent assessment," according to a media release.

However, the board added that the train will likely be back in service by late spring or early summer – with a full plan to be released "as soon as possible."

That could mean the return of the popular Ghost Train Halloween event in fall and the Bright Nights fundraiser during the Christmas holiday season.

Both of those events were first cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials cancelled the Ghost Train the following year as well due to concerns about a rash of coyote attacks in Stanley Park. That year's Bright Nights event, which raises money f for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters' Association Burn Fund, was also cut short after someone stole the main power source for the attraction. Mechanical issues meant the Ghost Train was called off again in 2022, while Bright Nights went ahead without the train.