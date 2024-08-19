VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Stalled train causes 'significant' traffic disruptions in Langley

    An image from DriveBC shows a train stalled in Langley on Aug. 19, 2024. An image from DriveBC shows a train stalled in Langley on Aug. 19, 2024.
    A stalled train caused "significant" traffic disruptions in Langley, B.C., Monday morning, according to the RCMP.

    An image shared by DriveBC shows the train blocking traffic in both directions near Fraser Highway and 200 Street before 10 a.m.

    While authorities were initially concerned the train could remain stuck on the tracks into the afternoon, Langley RCMP confirmed the scene was cleared by 11:15 a.m.

    "Motorists are encouraged to have patience while the congestion recedes," the detachment said in a news release.

