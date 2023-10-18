Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen

Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

The 7 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay and the 9 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen were both called off Wednesday after BC Ferries was "unsuccessful in securing the required number of crew" on the Coastal Inspiration vessel, according to a service notice on the company’s website.

Minimum staffing requirements are in place to ensure safety in the event of an emergency, and are mandatory under Transport Canada regulations.

“The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew. That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately,” the BC Ferries service notice reads.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations.”

Impacted passengers can find information on the company’s compensation policy online.

BC Ferries also warned the 11 a.m. sailing from Swartzy Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen were at risk of cancellation.

Earlier this month, the B.C. government said it is working on introducing "penalty provisions" for ferry cancellations that are due to a lack of staff.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the province is still working out details on what those penalties might look like, but said the intention would be to hold the company accountable for providing contracted services.

"People want to know their sailings will run as scheduled," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement.

On top of staffing issues, BC Ferries has contended with a series of mechanical problems on its vessels this year, creating even more chaos for the company's schedule.

Last weekend, the service was down three vessels with the Spirit of Vancouver Island, Coastal Renaissance and Queen of New Westminster all out of service for repairs or routine maintenance.