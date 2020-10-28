VANCOUVER -- A Surrey assisted-living home has had a new outbreak declared, less than a week after a previous outbreak officially ended.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown announced the outbreak at PICS Assisted Living in Surrey in their written update on B.C.'s COVID-19 response Wednesday.

A previous outbreak at PICS, which is owned and operated by the Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, was declared over on Oct. 23.

In a news release, Fraser Health said the new outbreak at PICS had been declared in response to a staff member who tested positive. That staff member is now self-isolating at home, the health authority said.

Fraser Health said it has deployed a rapid response team to the site and implemented enhanced control measures.

The movement of staff and residents at the facility has been restricted, visitors have been prohibited, and twice-daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms has begun for staff and residents, Fraser Health said.

The health authority also announced Wednesday that outbreaks at Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion in White Rock and at Zion Park Manor in Surrey have been declared over.