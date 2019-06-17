

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a stabbing outside a McDonald's restaurant in East Vancouver that led to a dramatic takedown Sunday night.

Authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing at a bus stop near East Hastings and Cassiar streets at around 10 p.m., and found a 22-year-old suspect nearby.

Video of the ensuing takedown that was posted to social media shows officers asking the young man to "get on the ground" multiple times before shooting him with a Taser.

One officer can then be seen sweeping the suspect's feet out from under him as a stunned crowd watches on.

On Monday, police described the man as "uncooperative" and said officers used the tactics to bring him into custody safely. He was taken to hospital for an injury that police said he suffered before they arrived.

"A knife was recovered at the scene and the suspect was treated at hospital for a cut to his hand, which he received prior to the officer's arrival," Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV News in an email.

Robbillard said police are recommending a charge of assault with a weapon against the suspect. The young man's name hasn't been released, but authorities said he is a Surrey resident.

The victim, a 22-year-old Langley man, was taken to hospital with stab wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

Robillard said the suspect and victim didn't know each other before Sunday night, but were both in a crowd of people who attended a nearby music festival.

"This incident started off as a minor verbal dispute and is believed to be isolated," Robillard said.

Forensics officers gathered evidence and photographed the scene overnight, but had left by Monday morning.