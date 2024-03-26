Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested
A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.
In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called at about 2 a.m. to Central Boulevard, near the Metrotown bus loop.
When they arrived, police found a 43-year-old man, who was transported to hospital in stable condition. Mounties said the man is expected to recover fully.
"Extensive patrols were conducted and, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, the suspect, a 29-year-old man, was located and arrested," the RCMP's statement said.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
