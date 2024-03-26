VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said. Police lights are shown in this file photo. Nearly three dozen bodies were removed from a funeral home in northern England, and a man and woman were arrested Sunday on suspicion of fraud and preventing a lawful burial, police said.
    Share

    A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.

    In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called at about 2 a.m. to Central Boulevard, near the Metrotown bus loop.

    When they arrived, police found a 43-year-old man, who was transported to hospital in stable condition. Mounties said the man is expected to recover fully.

    "Extensive patrols were conducted and, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, the suspect, a 29-year-old man, was located and arrested," the RCMP's statement said.

    Police said their investigation is ongoing. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

    It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy

      It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News