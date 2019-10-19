

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Dozens of people took part in a sweaty fundraiser at cycling studios around Vancouver Saturday.

The first-ever "Next Up Spin-A-Thon" was held at four different locations around the city, with participating teams and solo riders pledging to keep a stationary bike spinning for six hours straight.

The program raised more than $100,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation, with the specific goal of funding nutrition and exercise programs for cancer patients across the province.

"It's been proven that patients undergoing cancer treatment like chemotherapy and radiation do better - have better clinical outcomes - if they have an exercise or nutrition program associated with their care," said Sarah Roth, president of the BC Cancer Foundation.

Spin class instructors volunteered their time, with a new class for riders beginning every hour.

"You can come for an hour or you can spin for all six hours," Roth said.

More than 200 people participated in the event, and 25 per cent of them are cancer survivors, she said.