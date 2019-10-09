

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Police Department has unveiled its annual charity calendar celebrating some of its furry and four-legged officers.

While the 2019 calendar mostly featured portraits and pictures of dogs posing at various locations throughout the city, the 2020 edition takes a more creative approach. One picture shows three dogs dressed like a garage band, while another depicts a dog flying through the air on a skateboard.

The calendars sell for $15, and the money raised will go to the BC Cancer Foundation and the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

The annual calendars have raised $450,000 for charity since 2010, according to police.

Some of the department's 16 dogs and dog handlers will be out selling the charity calendars in person this Thursday at the corner of Granville and Georgia streets.

People can also purchase them online and at Tisol Pet Nutrition and Supply Stores in Vancouver.