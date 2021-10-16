Spike in parcel thefts in Surrey prompts warning from police
Mounties in Surrey are warning the public after a recent spike in parcel thefts from front porches and doorsteps in the city over the past couple of weeks.
Surrey RCMP is asking residents to be on the lookout for "porch pirates" as it’s seen a number of thieves targeting homes with packages left outside.
“These thefts occurred throughout the day and evening hours and in response officers have stepped up their neighbourhood patrols,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha in a news release.
Online shopping and home delivery of packages have risen significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also increased the opportunities for thieves to take advantage of unattended parcels, police said.
In order to help prevent future thefts - especially with the busy holiday season just around the corner - Surrey RCMP is providing tips on how people can protect their deliveries from would-be porch pirates:
- Make sure to carefully track all packages by email or text messages;
- Tell a friend, family member or a neighbour to pick up your packages if you are not home at the time of delivery;
- Get your packages delivered to a physical location of the company that is delivering your package;
- Install security cameras at your residence;
- Keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your neighborhood and report it to police as soon as possible.
“These types of thefts are very disconcerting for people, especially knowing that an unknown person has approached their home often while they were away,” said Sangha. “We encourage anyone who gets home deliveries to take some extra steps to prevent theft, and to work with their neighbours to safeguard their property.”
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
