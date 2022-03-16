SPCA raising funds for kitten who needs to have eye removed after being found in 'colony of feral cats'

A kitten who was found living in a "colony of feral cats" will need to have its eye removed, the BC SPCA said in a plea for donations to help fund the surgery.

The animal welfare agency said four kittens were recently found living with other feral cats under a townhouse in Prince Rupert. A neighbour discovered the kittens and brought them to the SPCA for care.

The SPCA said the kittens were underweight, dehydrated, lethargic and not eating. All of them were examined by a vet and given treatment.

One kitten, named Merritt, had "a very cloudy eye." She was transferred to the SPCA's Kelowna branch.

"When Merritt arrived at the shelter we hoped there was enough blood supply to her eye to make it viable," said branch manager Sean Hogan.

"Unfortunately the scar tissue that has developed on her eye was restricting blood flow and the tissue was beginning to die so she required surgery to have the eye removed."

The SPCA said Merritt will need months of ongoing care, which will include vaccinations, de-worming and pain management.

"Merritt is a sweet kitten who is playful and cuddly," Hogan said.

"She is bonded to her sister Hope and we will be looking for a home for both of them once Merritt has recovered from her surgery. Merritt’s other siblings have already been adopted in Prince Rupert."

The campaign to raise funds for Merritt has so far gathered more than $1,200. The SPCA's goal is just over $1,500.