Southern Gulf Islands cracking down on Airbnb-type rentals
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 3:35PM PDT
Salt Spring and Galiano islands are cracking down on short-term vacation rentals.
The Islands Trust is taking legal action on each island against a specific property that is unlawfully being used as a short-term rental, including one home with eight bedrooms.
Both islands have bylaws that prohibit the short-term rental of entire single-family houses where the owner does not live, because of concerns about a lack of long-term housing in the communities, as well as a scarcity of water and high fire risk on the islands.
The trust is seeking court orders to stop the properties from being operated as short-term rentals.