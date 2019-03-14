

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver has taken enforcement action against 820 properties since implementing its new short-term rental regulations last year, according to new numbers from the city.

Anyone advertising their home on Airbnb or a similar service has been required to have a valid business licence since September.

In the six months since the policy took full effect, the city said its enforcement team has opened up more than 2,000 case files – including against a commercial operator who allegedly "combined 35 short-term rental listing at two properties."

That individual was ultimately fined $2,000 for one of the properties and is awaiting trial for the second, and no longer has a short-term rental business licence for either of them.

So far, Vancouver has referred 89 cases to prosecution and suspended 17 licences. Other enforcement activity undertaken by the city includes sending 309 warning letters, 142 legal orders and 274 violation tickets.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the early results of the regulations are "encouraging."

“This program is one of many designed to move more supply into the long-term rental market because housing in our city needs to be first and foremost for those who live and work in Vancouver," Stewart said in a statement.

As of last week, Vancouver had given out 2,628 business licences but there were 4,720 active short-term rental listings across the city.

The city reminded short-term rental operators who were issued a 2018 licence that they're required to renew it for 2019.