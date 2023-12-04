Southern B.C. braces for heavy rain as atmospheric river makes landfall

An atmospheric river has made landfall in southern British Columbia, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

The storm is expected to deliver up to 150 millimetres of rain over parts of Vancouver Island while Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are forecast to see between 50 and 100 millimetres Monday.

The weather service says the rain will turn to snow at higher elevations before easing Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada is warning drivers on the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler, and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, to be cautious due to heavy rains and potential snow raising the risk of flooding and landslides along the routes.

While the storm is expected to be weaker than the series of atmospheric rivers that caused massive flooding and landslides that killed five people in November 2021, the precipitation could bring localized flooding, landslides and washouts nears rivers and creeks, Environment Canada warned.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the South Coast indicating river levels are expected to rise rapidly.

"The Monday storm system will bring a wave of warmer air, quickly elevating freezing levels and increasing the possibility of snow melt and rain-on-snow where snow has accumulated," the river centre advisory says.

"The upcoming storm system should be regarded with a high degree of caution, as even relatively minor shifts in storm track and characteristics may have substantial impacts on related flood hazard."

The atmospheric river also triggered a winter storm warning for the B.C. Interior, with up to 25 centimetres of snow forecast for Yoho National Park, Rogers Pass and Eagle Pass.

Farther south the snow is expected to turn to rain with between 75 and 100 millimetres projected to fall in the southeastern Kootenay region through to Thursday morning.