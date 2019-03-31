

A 71-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a van in South Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver police said the woman was crossing Southeast Marine Drive at Victoria Drive shortly before 1 p.m., when she was hit by a silver minivan traveling west.

The driver of the van did not stop after hitting the woman, police said. After talking to witnesses in the area, police were able to locate a suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied in New Westminster.

Police said witnesses came to the woman’s aid and stayed with her until an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital.

A portion of Victoria Drive was closed in both directions for multiple hours as the Vancouver Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit investigated. Two of the three westbound lanes of Marine Drive were also closed.

Police said they expected the closed roads to be reopened by early evening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was driving in the area around the time of the collision and can provide dash-cam footage is asked to call 604-717-3012.