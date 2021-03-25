B.C. reports 800 cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day jump since early December
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
B.C. just increased fines for breaking the province's COVID-19 health orders
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
South Surrey bar and grill added to list of COVID-19 public exposures
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Rise in COVID-19 cases in B.C.'s under-40s a concern, as variants possibly linked to higher severity: Henry
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
B.C. rules for visiting seniors during COVID-19: Here's what's about to change
B.C. COVID-19 map: Latest data shows hotspots in north, resurgence near Whistler
Unmasked man charged after allegedly spitting in another man's face at B.C. mall
These 11 recent flights involving YVR had COVID-19 cases on board
'We see you': Tears flow as clinically vulnerable British Columbians begin receiving vaccination invites