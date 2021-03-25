VANCOUVER -- Health officials are warning recent patrons of a horse-racing-themed South Surrey restaurant that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Fraser Health has issued a public exposure notice for the Derby Bar and Grill, located at 17637 1 Ave.

The possible coronavirus exposures happened there on March 19 through 21, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The restaurant, which also serves as a "teletheatre betting outlet" for Hastings Racecourse, is temporarily closed and plans to reopen on Friday, according to a notice on its website.

Anyone who was at the restaurant during the hours listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to Fraser Health.

There is no known risk to people who visited the facility outside of the specified hours.

Health officials in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission to the public and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed to the illness.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on the exposures page of its website.