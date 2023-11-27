VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Sooke man who claimed stranger attacked his dog charged with mischief, causing suffering to animal

    Mounties say a 32-year-old man from Sooke, B.C., has been charged after he falsely reported that a stranger attacked his dog with a blunt weapon.

    The dog suffered a broken jaw and had to be euthanized as a result of the injury. Investigators now believe the man caused the injury himself and then spread the fake story to avoid blame.

    The Sooke RCMP say the man called police on Sept. 6 and reported that he was walking his dog with two young children near the DeMamiel Creek golf course when a stranger attacked the dog.

    "After the initial report to police, the incident was spread over social media, causing outrage and criticism in the community," Sooke RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Wilcocks said in a statement Monday.

    "Sooke RCMP received multiple phone calls voicing concern about the attack since it allegedly occurred during school hours, inside of a major school zone area," he added.

    "The concern from the community was palpable as demonstrated by the volume of media inquiries, as well as inquiries from concerned community stakeholders, such as councillors and the mayor in regard to this incident."

    Investigators conducted witness interviews and gathered surveillance video from the area of the alleged incident, which indicated the man made up the story of the stranger attack, police said.

    Derek Reid, 32, has been charged with public mischief and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

    He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Jan. 4, 2024.

