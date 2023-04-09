Someone who bought a lotto ticket in B.C. has won $5M

For the second time in as many weeks, someone who purchased a lottery ticket in B.C. has won a $5-million jackpot.

The BC Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket for Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Kelowna.

The B.C. player was the only one in Canada to match all six lucky numbers, which were: 8, 13, 16, 27, 31, and 46. The prize has to be claimed within 52 weeks of the draw, the BCLC notes, adding that more information about the winner will be released after they come forward.

The odds of winning this particular jackpot are one in 13,983,816.

A North Vancouver man took home the same prize in the March 29 draw, saying he bought the ticket on a whim to celebrate a new job.