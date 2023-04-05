A B.C. man who bought a lotto ticket to celebrate e new job has won $5 million

A North Vancouver man who doesn’t usually play the lottery bought a ticket on a whim – and it paid off.

Simon Pleau recently won a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot, according to the BC Lottery Corporation, which notes he purchased the ticket at a Safeway in Lynn Valley.

“I bought a lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate a new job,” Pleau told BCLC.

“The draw was for that night, so when I found out I won I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate.”

He also said, despite the windfall, he has no plans to quit his new gig as a software engineer.

The odds of winning the jackpot that Pleau did are 1 in 13,983,816