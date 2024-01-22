Some UBC, SFU classes moved online due to transit strike

With much of Metro Vancouver's transit system halted by a labour strike Monday, some post-secondary classes have either been moved online or cancelled.

In an alert posted Monday morning, the University of British Columbia advised students to watch for messages from their instructors about potential strike accommodations, including "content being provided asynchronously."

"Many students, faculty and staff rely on public transit, and we appreciate this disruption is challenging," read a post on the UBC website.

"Please note the campus is not closed. The university remains open, regardless of the level of strike action, as we need to maintain key services for community members who live and work on the Vancouver campus."

Simon Fraser University shared a similar message to students, but indicated some classes could be cancelled outright.

"Instructors should not require on-campus presence of students during a transit strike," SFU wrote.

"Employees who are unable to attend work or perform work remotely will have the option to take vacation, other paid leave entitlements or unpaid leave."

The job action – which shut down most bus service across the region for 48 hours, plus all SeaBus service – follows just days after an intense winter storm that resulted in the cancellation of in-person classes at several Lower Mainland universities and colleges.

Many commuters reported difficulty getting to work without the bus system, with some paying steep "surge pricing" rates for ride-sharing services.

The strike began early Monday morning after weekend negotiations between transit supervisors and their employer, the Coast Mountain Bus Company, broke down without a deal.

CUPE Local 4500 began picketing at transit centres across the region, and unions representing other transit workers had previously said they would not cross them.

The striking transit supervisors have announced plans to picket SkyTrain facilities as well, but first required approval from the Labour Relations Board.

With files from The Canadian Press