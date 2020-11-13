VANCOUVER -- Drivers heading on a highway out of Metro Vancouver are being warned that several routes may see snow and wintery conditions heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada has snowfall or winter storm warnings in place for the Sea to Sky Highway and parts of the Coquihalla.

On the road from Squamish to Whistler, Environment Canada predicts 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could accumulate. Heavy snow developed overnight, with an additional five centimetres expected throughout the morning.

Before Friday afternoon, the snow is expected to ease to a few flurries.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada's weather warning says. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Between Hope and Merritt, a winter storm warning is in place with hazardous conditions predicted, leading Environment Canada to ask drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"A Pacific storm will move across the B.C. Interior today," the weather warning says.

"Heavy snow will persist over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with the heaviest accumulation expected this afternoon. Snow will taper off to flurries this evening as the system departs."

Between 25 to 35 centimetres could accumulate by Saturday morning, the forecast says.

Over the weekend, Vancouver is expected to see rain. Temperatures could reach highs of 10 C and dip to 4 C. The North Shore mountains are expected to see light snow.

Winter tires and chains are now required on many B.C. highway routes. Those rules came into effect on Oct. 1, and will stay in place until next spring.