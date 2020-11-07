VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver could see some flakes of snow in the coming days, a special weather statement says.

Environment Canada issued the statement Saturday afternoon, saying snowfall could be coming Monday night "as a frontal system approaches with modified Arctic air."

The statement is place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

"A frontal system will arrive over the South Coast late Monday afternoon," Environment Canada's notice says.

"The front combined with the modified Arctic air in place will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres."

The weather system is expected to move from the region Tuesday morning.

Vancouver's weather forecast predicts sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, with high temperatures reaching 8 C.

Rain or snow with lows dipping to 3 C are predicted for Monday.