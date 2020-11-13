VANCOUVER -- One of the North Shore Mountains opened for the season thanks to some recent snowfall, but with new COVID-19 safety measures, it'll be a season unlike any before.

Several of the downhill runs at Cypress Mountain opened at 10 a.m. Friday morning, but lift tickets for opening weekend were sold out before that.

Under new COVID-19 guidelines, the mountain resort requires all lift tickets to be purchased online ahead of time. Before 9 a.m. on Friday, Cypress posted to Facebook that tickets for its opening weekend on Nov. 13, 14 and 15 were already sold out.

The resort also says capacity is being reduced to help with physical distancing and face coverings are required everywhere at all times, except while travelling on ski hills or while eating.

"Your experience at our indoor facilities will be very different from normal and we suggest that you be prepared to use your vehicle as an alternate dining, warming and storage area if possible," a notice on Cypress Mountain's website says.

"We appreciate that this season things may be a bit different from the last time you visited, but we have worked tirelessly to come up with new ways to create memorable moments and experiences to treasure forever."

Grouse Mountain will also require reservations to take the Skyride, which will operate at 50 per cent capacity. At Mount Seymour, four-hour time slots will be bookable for lift ticket purchases and season pass holders.