VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada says drivers travelling along the Coquihalla Highway should take extra care over the next couple of days as a snowfall warning is in place.

The federal weather department says a Pacific system is expected to bring snow along sections of the highway overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

The heavy snow is expected to ease up through Thursday, but up to 25 centimetres could accumulate on the stretch between Hope and Merritt.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment Canada's warning says. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

In the Lower Mainland, soggier weather is expected over the next few days.

Wednesday is predicted to see periods of rain throughout the day with wind picking up in the early evening. Temperatures are expected to stay steady near 7 C.

Thursday could start off mainly cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. By the evening and into Friday morning the forecast shows a 70 per cent chance of showers with temperatures reaching as high as 9 C.

To get Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts sent straight to your phone, download CTV News Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Check out this page for more information, including how to download. Send photos through the app and we might use them on air and on Instagram.