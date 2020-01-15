VANCOUVER -- The Lower Mainland was hit with another fresh dump of snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, prompting several local school districts to cancel classes for the day.

As of 6:15 a.m., here were the school districts that declared a snow day on Wednesday:

Vancouver School District

Surrey School District

West Vancouver School District

North Vancouver School District

New Westminster School District

Coquitlam School District

Burnaby School District

Richmond School District

Delta School District

Abbotsford School District

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

Mission School District

Chilliwack School District

Langley School District

Fraser-Canyon School District

These post-secondary schools announced classes would be cancelled:

UBC (Point Grey campus only)

SFU (Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses)

BCIT (all campuses)

Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Trinity Western University (Richmond and Langley campuses)

Langara College

Douglas College

Vancouver Community College

Capilano University

University of the Fraser Valley

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated