VANCOUVER -- The Lower Mainland was hit with another fresh dump of snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, prompting several local school districts to cancel classes for the day.

As of 6:15 a.m., here were the school districts that declared a snow day on Wednesday:

  • Vancouver School District
  • Surrey School District
  • West Vancouver School District
  • North Vancouver School District
  • New Westminster School District
  • Coquitlam School District
  • Burnaby School District
  • Richmond School District
  • Delta School District
  • Abbotsford School District
  • Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District
  • Mission School District
  • Chilliwack School District
  • Langley School District
  • Fraser-Canyon School District

These post-secondary schools announced classes would be cancelled:

  • UBC (Point Grey campus only)
  • SFU (Burnaby, Surrey and Vancouver campuses)
  • BCIT (all campuses)
  • Kwantlen Polytechnic University
  • Trinity Western University (Richmond and Langley campuses)
  • Langara College 
  • Douglas College
  • Vancouver Community College
  • Capilano University 
  • University of the Fraser Valley

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated