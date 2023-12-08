VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Snow in the forecast prompts special weather statement for Metro Vancouver

    Snow

    Snow could be coming to parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    According to the weather agency, rain will start Saturday morning and snow will enter the mix Saturday afternoon.

    "Wet snow may reach sea level but, generally, no significant accumulation is expected for most areas," Friday's statement says.

    Between two and four centimetres of snow may accumulate at higher elevations, including on the North Shore, in parts of Coquitlam and on Burnaby Mountain.

    The snow isn't expected to last long, as "strong warming" Saturday evening will cause any snow to "transition back to rain," ECCC says.

    Up-to-date weather alerts and information can be found online.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News