Snow in the forecast prompts special weather statement for Metro Vancouver

Snow could be coming to parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

According to the weather agency, rain will start Saturday morning and snow will enter the mix Saturday afternoon.

"Wet snow may reach sea level but, generally, no significant accumulation is expected for most areas," Friday's statement says.

Between two and four centimetres of snow may accumulate at higher elevations, including on the North Shore, in parts of Coquitlam and on Burnaby Mountain.

The snow isn't expected to last long, as "strong warming" Saturday evening will cause any snow to "transition back to rain," ECCC says.

