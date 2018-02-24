

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Crashes continue to plague Metro Vancouver's roads and highways after a winter storm blanketed the region in snow on Friday.

The record-breaking snowfall had a hand in several accidents across the Lower Mainland, including a charter plane that skidded off the runway in Abbotsford.

The mayhem continued Friday night and into Saturday.

The Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions for about seven hours because of a collision near the Culliton Creek bridge. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. No word yet from police on what caused the collision or if anyone was injured.

On Highway 1, a food services semi truck travelling eastbound on Highway One jackknifed and crashed into the HOV lane median around 11:30 p.m..

Later, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, firefighters had to cut the doors open to extricate the trapped occupants of a car that crashed into a pole in Surrey.

Another car crashed into a business near Broadway and Alberta streets around 5 a.m.

A collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway one in Surrey slowed traffic around Noon Saturday.

#BCHwy1 - Collision EB before 160th St in the left lane, WB left lane also blocked. Crews on scene, drive carefully. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/QRrgP4hlAG — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 24, 2018

DriveBC is asking motorists to slow down and reminding them that speed limit signs are for optimal conditions, not when roads are slushy and snow-covered.

#BCHwy1 - Image of the highway at Cariboo Rd. in #Burnaby. Please remember that the posted speed limit is for optimal conditions, please slow down and keep your distance around other drivers. #YVR pic.twitter.com/X4An6UuvID — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 24, 2018

The Coquihalla Highway is under a snowfall warning from Hope to Merritt, with Environment Canada predicting about two centimetres of snow during the day followed by 15 centimetres Saturday night.