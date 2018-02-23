

CTV Vancouver





Multiple accidents are being reported across the Lower Mainland as heavy snowfall blankets the region, including in Abbotsford where a small plane skidded off the runway at the local airport Friday.

Officials say the Island Express Air flight was carrying 10 people, including two crew members. Two people suffered minor injuries and two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining six where physically unharmed.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on scene and authorities closed off several roads in the area.

The accident comes as Environment Canada cautions drivers that conditions on highways and roads can change rapidly, and they should be extra careful as snow accumulates. The provincial government has also said it's prepared to close lanes on the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges if necessary.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada warned. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Transit users also experienced delays across the region as a power outage and heavy snowfall affected SkyTrains and bus routes.

Classes at Simon Fraser University were cancelled due to the heavy snowfall. The British Columbia Institute of Technology also shut down its campus at around noon on Friday.

The snow could spell trouble for air travellers as well. Dozens of Air Canada and WestJet flights scheduled to depart Friday from Vancouver International Airport, most bound for areas within B.C., have been cancelled.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Harbour Air also cancelled all of its flights for the remainder of the day as a result of the snow.

"Whenever there is a forecast that calls for significant winter weather, airlines put plans into place to ensure they best manage their network," YVR spokesperson Tess Messmer said in an email. "Passengers should check with their airlines for current flight timing and status before departing home, and should allow ample travel time to the airport."

Environment Canada expanded its snowfall warnings Friday as another blast of winter weather arrived on B.C.'s South Coast.

Much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are now forecast to see up to 20 cm of snow by late Friday night, according to the weather agency. Higher elevations near the North shore Mountains could see as much as 25 cm.

"Snow will develop over all areas of the South Coast this morning as a Pacific frontal system approaches from the northwest," Environment Canada said in a warning. "Periods of snow will continue through most of tonight as the associated low pressure system crosses the area."

The warnings apply to Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Chilliwack, Hope, Abbotsford and the Sea to Sky corridor.

Less snow is expected closer to the water, and Environment Canada said those areas could see rainfall mixing with the snow in the afternoon.

For the latest on Environment Canada's snowfall warnings, visit the agency's website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim, Maria Weisgarber and Scott Hurst.

Photos from Abbotsford Airport where a small plane skidded off the runway. No serious injuries. Small children among those on board. https://t.co/3yVOSftHRj pic.twitter.com/rgASTdc8Rr — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 23, 2018

Abbotsford airport general manager confirms small plane skidded off runway. Emergency crews on scene. Initial reports everyone ok. Police have roads leading to scene closed. Steady #snow @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/BpbQzQhSkh — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) February 23, 2018

Multiple incidents across the Lower Mainland as the snow continues to fall. Please drive with caution and try to exert as much control on the snow and ice as our inspiring Olympians pic.twitter.com/gQCghhTwoi — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 23, 2018