Firefighters are crediting working smoke alarms for helping several people escape a house fire that broke out in East Vancouver Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to a home near Price and Joyce streets at around 6 a.m., and arrived to find the property fully involved.

Five people were asleep inside when the flames broke out, but Fire Chief Darrell Reid said everyone managed to get outside unharmed.

"Smoke alarms woke up all residents who were then able to exit safely," Reid said on Twitter. "Are your smoke and CO alarms working?"

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.