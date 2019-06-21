

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Langley say a small airplane was forced to land in a wooded area after experiencing engine failure Friday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, two people in a Cessna 152 were practicing landing and taking off when the mechanical problems began at around 3:15 p.m.

The aircraft had previously taken off from Langley Regional Airport.

The pilot tried to land at Newland Golf Course, but ended up in a nearby bush.

Aerial footage from CTV News' Chopper 9 showed what appeared to be damage to the aircraft's left wing, but the aircraft was intact.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board is not investigating.

Police said 48 Avenue was closed between 210 and 214A streets because of leakage from the aircraft.