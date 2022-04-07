Skier died in avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb, RCMP say

A man in his 30s died in an incident on Whistler Mountain this week, a spokesperson for the ski resort confirmed to CTV News.

The skier, who has been identified only as a 34-year-old, died Tuesday in what Vail Resorts called a "ski incident."

The company provided no further details on the incident other than it occurred at the base of the West Ridge ski run. It's a black diamond run, meaning advanced, located along what a map from Whistler Blackcomb designates as a "cliff area."

In a news release confirming the fatality Thursday, Whistler RCMP said there had been a "Size 1 avalanche" that swept up the victim.

Size 1 refers to the smallest avalanches, which are considered unlikely to bury a person, though they can still be dangerous depending on the terrain.

Police said they were called to the resort shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday by "several skiers" who had located the victim in need of medical assistance. No other victims of the avalanche were located, police said.

Whistler RCMP said it will be working with the BC Coroners Service and the Whistler Blackcomb health and safety team on its investigation, adding that another avalanche - this one Size 2, slightly larger than the first - had been reported on Wednesday in the West Col area.

"The snowpack in and around Whistler is unstable at the moment due to the warming weather and snowfall this past week" said Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks, in the RCMP release.

"We are recommending everyone to check your area prior to touring in the backcountry or Whistler Blackcomb, know your skill level, trip plan, have the appropriate equipment, and have friends with you. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and the responding team from the man found on Tuesday."

A Vail Resorts spokesperson said the skier was pronounced dead "after emergency care and evaluation," and quoted COO Geoff Buchheister expressing the company's "deepest sympathy" to the man's family and friends.