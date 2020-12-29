VANCOUVER -- The time between Christmas and New Year’s is traditionally one of the busiest for two local mountains featuring both provincial parks and ski hills – but this year, with most indoor activities cancelled, the pandemic has created even more demand.

“It’s something new. We’ve owned these snowshoes for about two years but it’s actually the first time we’re using them,” said Ivan Driedger as he prepared for a trek through Mount Seymour Provincial Park.

The trip nearly hit a snag before it began when Driedger and his group were turned around on the road up the mountain because the parking lot was full.

“They told us to try again at noon and it’s a lot better now,” said Driedger, relieved he and his group were still able to explore the great outdoors.

At Mount Seymour, the resort controls the road and the parking lots for the ski hill and the provincial park, allowing it to control the amount of traffic in the area.

At Cypress, it’s a different system, and at times over this holiday season, cars carrying skiers, snowboarders and backcountry park users have formed long lines down the mountain, causing some frustration.

Cypress Mountain Resort has urged the province to implement a day pass reservation system, similar to one that was successful during the summer, to limit the number of people accessing the Cypress Provincial Park at any one time.

But the province chose not to do during the peak of the winter season.

“We are asking everyone to stay local and explore their own communities, which may mean choosing another activity if your favourite destination for winter recreation is too crowded,” The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in a statement.

That means for now, people wishing to use the provincial parks at Cypress and Seymour have no choice but to arrive as early as possible and hope for the best if they want to be sure they can access the trails.